Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $156,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 39.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 60,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,464,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

BA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,460,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,438. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.