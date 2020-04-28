Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,653 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,857,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $85.24. 563,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

