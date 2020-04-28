Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $906,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,848 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. 6,152,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

