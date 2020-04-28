Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.96.

NYSE SHOP traded down $14.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $628.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,979. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.28 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $223.53 and a 1 year high of $665.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

