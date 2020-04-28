Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $74.92. 3,915,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,923. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

