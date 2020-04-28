Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $160,234,571 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.29. 3,204,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.