Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.47. 228,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,805. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

