Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

VYM stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

