Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 394 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.37. 2,505,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

