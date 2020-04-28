Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,301 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 637,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,486. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

