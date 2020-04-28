Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

