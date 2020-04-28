Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $55.94. 30,785,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,122,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

