Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.8% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,962. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.