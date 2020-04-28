Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.27, 278,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 164,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

