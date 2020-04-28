Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Drops By 26.8%

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLBS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 201,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

