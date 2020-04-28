Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Expands By 88.8%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the March 31st total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Diageo stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.45. 466,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

