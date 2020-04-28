Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Increases By 134.4%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the March 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 3,517,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

