Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Drops By 27.8%

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ESQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Esquire Financial by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 6,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 40,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 29,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.