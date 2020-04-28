Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Increases By 227.3%

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $60,231,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 529,070 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after buying an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,436,000 after buying an additional 344,876 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.