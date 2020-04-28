Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Expands By 163.2%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the March 31st total of 66,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHLD. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Maiden news, Director Raymond Michael Neff bought 100,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Maiden by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Maiden had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $57.97 million during the quarter.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

