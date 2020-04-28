Short Interest in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Drops By 27.3%

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 556,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of Morphic stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 30,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,707. The stock has a market cap of $456.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of ($0.33) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Morphic by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.