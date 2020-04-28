Short Interest in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Increases By 154.1%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the March 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. 10,584,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sabre by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,982,000 after purchasing an additional 454,946 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,051 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

