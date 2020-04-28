Short Interest in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Decreases By 27.9%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shares of SHLO remained flat at $$1.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 133,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,958. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.