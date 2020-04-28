SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 388,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.86. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $276,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SI-Bone by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in SI-Bone by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.