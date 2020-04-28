Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE SIA opened at C$12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.78 million and a P/E ratio of 115.18. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.00 and a 1 year high of C$20.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.

SIA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

