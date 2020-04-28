Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,903. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $279.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.