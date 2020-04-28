Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) traded up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $57.19, 7,028,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 4,695,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.