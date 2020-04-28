Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 555,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

