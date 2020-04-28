Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the quarter. Slack accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Slack stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,847,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,018,441. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

In related news, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,659,802 shares of company stock worth $39,798,174 in the last quarter.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

