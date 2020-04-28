Slate Office REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 196,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.80, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $271.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.33.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

