SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.20.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

