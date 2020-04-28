SmartCentres REIT (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 15th

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$209.00 million for the quarter.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.