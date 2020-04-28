Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.04. 773,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

