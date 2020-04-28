Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SOI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 401,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,845. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.85.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.
