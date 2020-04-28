Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 401,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,845. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.