Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 12.4%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares traded up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53, 186,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 379,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.75) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.