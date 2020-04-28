Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 12.4%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares traded up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53, 186,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 379,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.75) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.
About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
