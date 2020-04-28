SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 231,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,536. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.69.
SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $653,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
SOHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.
About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.
