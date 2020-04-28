SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 231,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,536. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.69.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $653,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

SOHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

