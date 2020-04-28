SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $85.24. 563,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

