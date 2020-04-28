SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,130,000 after acquiring an additional 97,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.24. 563,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,079. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

