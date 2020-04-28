Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) rose 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 548,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 102,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

