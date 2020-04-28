Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spotify from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.58.

Spotify stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.25. 1,135,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average of $139.78. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Spotify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

