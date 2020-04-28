St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 9,027 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,105,000 after purchasing an additional 288,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,237. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

