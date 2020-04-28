St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,800 Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE SA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.79. 789,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $866.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

