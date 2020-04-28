St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 13.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,023 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. 2,044,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,073. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

