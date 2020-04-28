St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,528. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

