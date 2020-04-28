St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average of $195.17. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.