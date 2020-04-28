St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,171,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

