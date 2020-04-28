St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,825,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,232,211. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

