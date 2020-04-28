St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,785,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

