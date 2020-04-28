St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $281,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

PRU traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.26. 2,901,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.