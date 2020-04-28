St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,060,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.06. 5,332,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.